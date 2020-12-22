It’s exactly a year today that Multiple Award Winning Broadcaster, Ace Stand-Up Comedian and Talented Compere, Oluwafemi Stephen Sotonwa alias Sweet Steve died in a fatal accident on the Akure-Ondo road.

A low key one-year remembrance service was held for him at his Imafon residence by His Wife, Nnenna, children, Modesire and Morayo, in-laws and close friends.

The Officiating Priest at the short remembrance service, Pastor Gbenga Ogunsola of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Higher Glory Tabernacle, Akure drew his sermon from John 15: 5.

He said many things in life happen for a purpose because God is unquestionable.

Pastor Ogunsola appealed to late Steve’s wife to keep being strong for their children and put her solace in God who is the only one that cannot disappoint.

He also led prayers for the bereaved and the repose of the late broadcaster’s soul.

Recalling the events of the last 365 days, the young widow, Nnenna said the sudden and shocking death of her husband was a devastating wound she would have to live with forever.

She however said God has always being there for her, the children and raised help in times of need.

Nnnena expressed gratitude to her In-laws, her siblings, and late husband’s friends for standing in the gap, especially at difficult and trying times.

“One of the greatest legacies my Husband left for me were his Good Friends. They really stood by me and always checking on me to ensure I was fine. This has kept me forging on.

“God has never left nor forsaken me particularly when I feel low, forsaken and depressed”

She and her children later laid a wreath on the tomb of their late husband and father.

The 35 year old broadcaster and indigene of Abeokuta, Ogun state was a graduate of Psychology from the University of Ado Ekiti (UNAD) now Èkìtì State University (EKSU).

As an On-Air-Personality (OAP), Sweet steve was the host of the popular Orange Cafe on Orange FM, Akure, Co-Host on Lunch Groove, OSRC TV Akure, and convener of the famous stand-up comedy show, Laffta Unplugged in Ondo State.

He is survived by his wife, two kids, parents, and siblings.