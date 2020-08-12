.. people should emulate Mrs Akeredolu to care for us- Beneficiaries

The ongoing distribution of palliatives to widows across Ondo state, an initiative of the wife of the governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu under Ondowidows care has captured 17 out of the 18 Local Government areas of the state with over 15,000 beneficiaries so far.

The exercise which was in turn of the Akoko North West today with 700 beneficiaries, would be rounded up tomorrow (Wednesday), at Akoko North East.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, Coordinator of the exercise, the exercise was a success as the widows were full of joy and happiness to receive the items.

A beneficiary from Ogbagi-Akoko emphasised the need for well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the initiative of the wife of the governor and always remember widows around them.

Also speaking, Mrs Elizabeth Adeoye from Ajowa Akoko, said “We really thank Her Excellency, this further shows her commitment to the welfare of women in Ondo state; it shall be well with her for doing this”.

A BEMORE Summer Bootcamp girl of 2018 batch who also benefited from the distribution, Marvelous Jegede lauded the efforts of the wife of the governor at prioritising the welfare of women and girls through her various life-changing initiatives.

She said: ” I really want to appreciate Her Excellency for her support so far towards the girl child empowerment and education in Ondo state, towards the widows and women empowerment in general, this is my local government and most of them are saying this is their first time, I will like to pray that may God bless her and I wish her more years as Ondo First Lady”.

A widow from Irun Akoko, Mrs Rachael Ogundara said” I’m so happy and my joy is full today about what the wife of the governor did, if I should start praying, I don’t know what to say, I pray that God will continue to elevate her”.

Story credit: Mary Agidi