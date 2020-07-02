By Mary Agidi

It was a funny and fun-filled atmosphere at the Irele Local government headquarters, Ode-Irele as widows who benefited from the ongoing distribution of palliatives under the Ondowidows’care initiative of the wife of Ondo State Governor, bombarded members of the First Lady’s Press Crew, queuing at the entrance of the Press bus in order to let out their voices of appreciation.

The Irele widows were so elated that they willingly approached journalists to be interviewed, while some who couldn’t hide their joy, gathered in groups singing songs of praise to thank the wife of the Governor.

The residents of the environment were not left out as they commended the initiative and encouraged those who were yet to register to quickly go ahead and do same.

A political leader in the area, Hon Albert Akintoye gave kudos to the initiator, describing the gesture as laudable and commended the peaceful conduct of the distribution process.

The Local government caretaker chairman, Mr. Nicholas Akinbiola rated the gesture as first of its kinds, for the wife of the Governor to gather all widows in the state and not just the selected few. “With what widows are saying here today, it shows they are pleased and they’re praying for her”. He said.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Ikuemelo Omowumi said: ”I thank Arabinrin Akeredolu for what she did for we widows, and I pray that God will continue to help her, and they will be re-elected; please extend our appreciation to her”.

On her part, Mrs Stella Olanrewaju expressed her gratitude in another dimension which is through a song. The song goes thus: “Akeredolu se Bebe tenikan olese2x, enitobawu kogba, enitobawu ko gbo, iyawo Akeredolu se Bebe tenikan olese” (i.e Akeredolu has done what no one had done, whoever cares should listen and believe).

Mrs. Cecelia Ikuyiminu said she was given the food items without stress and affirmed that it was not a propaganda as insinuated by some critics; while Mrs Maria Arowoselu expressed her appreciation in form of prayers for Akeredolu’s government.

“I am very happy because this government remembers vulnerable people, especially we widows that are solely taking care of our children; my God will elevate Arabinrin and she will not find herself in our condition, her generations will find favour; this coming election must favour her husband because they are compassionate about the less privileged ones”, Mrs Adamo Kikelomo.

Earlier while addressing the widows, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs. Temitope Daniyan, who coordinated the exercise on behalf of Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, had appealed to those who were yet to register to do so, assuring them that they would be given their portions.

She urged them to open a bank account rather than using relative’s who might not disclosed to them when they received monetary alert that would follow the distribution of foodstuffs.

She assured them that the initiative had no political intentions but was borne out of the passion of the Governor’s wife to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on Widows across the state.

Over 300 whose names were already on the website database received palliatives in Irele Local government in the Southern senatorial district of Ondo State.