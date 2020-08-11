The Ondowidows’care palliatives distribution of the wife of the governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu today covered over 1500 widows drawn from all the communities in the Akoko South East area of the state.

The distribution which was held for two days at the local government headquarters’ complex in Isua, had started on Saturday and was concluded today.

Having covered 16 Local Government areas of the state with over 15,000 beneficiaries so far, the exercise would be moved to Akoko North West tomorrow.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, Coordinator of the exercise, the statistics of the registered widows on the website had reached about 20,000.

She noted that the process of verification had helped to detect those who were really widows and they’ve all been attended to.

Daniyan assured the widows that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is a Talk and Do governor, reason the exercise was repeated today at the local government as promised on Saturday, which some of the widows doubted.

A beneficiary from Ilegbe-Ipe Akoko expressed satisfaction with the items given to her, saying she was surprised that the distribution’s team would come back as promised on Saturday.

Also from Ipe, Mrs Atulute Mary said, “we thank God for this and thanks to the wife of our governor who remembers widows, who knows that widows are suffering; so many widows after loosing their husbands, families desert them, and she was compassionate to do this for us, I pray that God will always show her mercy”.

Mrs. Daudu Nike, a young mother of three who lost her husband in 2013, reacted that, ” I’m happy with what she did for us because I have never benefited like this from government as a widow”.

A beneficiary from Isua Akoko, Mrs Tina Anjorin commended the initiative and other laudable programmes of the First Lady in Ondo and prayed for the victory of Governor Akeredolu come October 10 gubernatorial election.

On her part, Mrs Lawrence Adesanmi from Ifira-Akoko also expressed gratitude that the wife of the governor put smiles on their faces in a period like this.

Story Credit: Mary Agidi