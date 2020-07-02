The Leadership caucus of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akoko Southeast have declared their total support for the reelection bid of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The leaders unanimously endorsed the governor at a meeting headed by the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Titi Adeyemi.

They decided to support the candidacy of Akeredolu as the APC’s flagbearer for the forthcoming October 20 guber poll in order to continue his laudable masses-oriented projects across the state.

The leaders also agreed that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the Local Government Area is delivered 100% for Akeredolu, both at the primaries and the general elections.

They predicated their decision on the impactful projects that the Governor has delivered to the people of Ondo State.

They, however, prayed that God grant him a speedy recovery from the COVID-19 infection.