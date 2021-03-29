SALARY MATTERS AFFECTING: MARCH UPDATE.

Government met again with Labour today 29th March, 2021 at the Cocoa Conference hall of the governor’s office sequel to the receipts from FAAC Meeting held two weeks ago.

The government side was led by the Head of Service who was also competently assisted by the Special Adviser on Union Matters. Labour was led by the leadership of JNC, TUC and NLC. The Doctors and Medical Workers were equally represented

The breakdown of the receipts and proposals of government is as follows;

A. Income:

1. Total FAAC net receipts -. 2.8bn.

B. Proposal for Payment:

1. Payment of 70% being balance of December 2020 Salary.

2. 100% payment of salaries for January 2021 across board.

3. Payment of June 2020 balance to UNIMEDTH.

4. Pensioners shall receive same share as described above, please.

C. Deficit 5bn.

1. Government demonstrated commitment by sourcing for over 5bn to execute the above proposals.

The above was discussed and labour agreed with government on the payment of the 170% Salary which is in line with the promise of government at the last meeting.

Labour therefore, wish to inform our teeming members that on or before Wednesday 31st March, payment will begin.

We wish you all a memorable Easter as we celebrate the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

E-signed

Organised Labour.

Ondo State

29/3/2021.