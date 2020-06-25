The distribution of palliatives to widows across Ondo state which kicked off in Akure South on Tuesday under the Ondowidows’care initiative of the wife of the governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu today moved to Ifedore Local Government area of the state.

The exercise which was held at the local government Secretariat Igbara-Oke, had over 500 widows who were among the 8,000 who registered for Ondowidows’care initiative through the website launched by the wife of the governor about two months ago.

The gesture, aimed at cushioning the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic on the widows, featured distribution of 10KG bag of rice, 5KG bag of garri, and an extra pack containing variety of edible items, to be accompanied by cash in their various accounts.

At the distribution centre, the headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Igbara-Oke, the widows couldn’t hide their joy as they showered encomiums and prayers on the initiator.

Expressing their feelings, Mrs. Janet Ajape said “I’m very grateful and happy that the wife of our governor remember we the widows, I pray she will not become a widow unexpectedly”.

On her part, Mrs Dorcas Adeniyi said, ” I thank Mrs. Akeredolu for what she did for us today, may she not cry over her children, she will live long to eat the food of her children”. While Mrs Omoremi Fasidi prayed for the progress of the Akeredolu government.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs. Temitope Daniyan who coordinated the exercise on behalf of the First Lady, had enjoined women not to take any government’s directive for granted, noting that some widows didn’t know the intention of the wife of the governor when she launched the widows’ website, hence, didn’t register but were now showing up.

According to her, after the completion of Ifedore exercise, the empowerment train would move to Akure North Local Government.

“We are here at Ifedore local government Secretariat today, where we are giving palliative to widows. We have over 500 beneficiaries cut across all the communities in the local government. At Akure North we are expecting about 300 beneficiaries after this place.

“Arabinrin Akeredolu is passionate about their plight and that is why this is being done today. I want to urge them that anytime the government says they should do something, please do it on time because this government is a government of Talk and Do”. She said.

Story credit: Mary Agidi