Today, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN will perform the ground-breaking of a new Governor’s lodge. The Lodge, when completed, belongs to the state. Given the fact that Governor Akeredolu has only four more years in the saddle, the Lodge may not necessarily be for his accommodation but a legacy for the state.

Building a new Governor’s Lodge is not strange to Governance in Ondo State. The then Military Governor Olabode George constructed an Extension to the old colonial Lodge with a new Banquet hall within the Government House grounds, Alagbaka.That was between 1988 and 1990.

Almost 20 years after, former Governor, Olusegun Mimiko built a Governor’s lodge during his 8 year tenure. However,he abandoned the lodge after serious structural defects manifested. For a long while, before the expiration of his tenure, Dr Mimiko was shuttling between his home town, Ondo and Akure, the state capital and never considered rehabilitating or renovating the old Governor’s Lodge.

He quit the Governor’s lodge for reasons of structural defect,long before he left office as the Governor of the state. Even Mimiko who built it, couldn’t live in it.

In fact, reports indicated that the building was meant to be an office for the First Lady. How it ended up as a Governor’s lodge, still beats imagination.

When Governor Akeredolu assumed office in 2017, the said building by Governor Mimiko was declared uninhabitable due to the observed major structural defects. Also, the long abandoned old Governor’s Lodge was in a terrible state of deterioration and disrepair that resulted in the Governor living in a temporary 2-bedroom duplex built in 1990,for over four years now.

Hence, there is a need to construct a permanent, befitting Governor’s lodge to meet the administrative needs of governance in the state.

The new lodge has been proposed since 2017 based on a Technical committee’s recommendation considering the enormous cost of fixing the long abandoned old colonial Lodge and the obvious short comings in the “first lady office” converted to Governor’s Lodge by Governor Mimiko but was suspended for urgent needs of the people (salaries, infrastructure development and others).

The new lodge is meant for the people of Ondo State. It’s a legacy that we can all be proud of.

Governor Akeredolu is not desperate to live in a new building; if otherwise, he would have made it a priority in the last four years and also not endure living in a 2-bedroom guest chalet for over long. The vision of Governor Akeredolu is to leave a legacy for the good people of the state.