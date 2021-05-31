The Ondo state government has unveiled plans for the mini celebration of 100days in office of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s second term.

According to the state government, some projects have been lined up across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Briefing newsmen in Akure, the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, Committee on 100days Celebration, Princess Oladunni Odu, said the governor would commission capital projects like; hospitals, Govt House Mosque, roads, garri processing, water projects and flagging off of Bursary & scholarship disbursement as well as ground breaking of new Government’s House Lodge.

She pointed out that the old Govt’s House Lodge was no longer habitable as Governor Akeredolu had been residing there due to the deplorable condition, disclosing that the ground breaking of the new lodge would hold on Friday 4th June, 2021 while first jumat service would hold at the new Mosque.

Odu explained that 7,000 tertiary institution students would benefit from the state government’s Bursary & scholarship disbursement, adding that the governor would flag-off the disbursement on Monday 7th June, 2021 in Akure for the first time in over seven years.

She noted that the students would get #10,000 while law and medicine students would receive #50,0000

The SSG noted that the step was aimed at boosting academic excellence among the benefitting students, while 1,200 primary school teachers recently recruited would be inducted and trained.

Story Credit: Ade Adeleke