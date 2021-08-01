The Ondo State Government will on Monday 2nd of August 2021 host the two newly elevated Justices of Court of Appeal Nigeria, Hon. Justices Ademola Bola and Olabode Adegbehingbe respectively and their families to a state dinner.

The two judges until their elevation had served in Ondo State Judiciary as High Court Judges where they both excelled in character and knowledge. While Justice Ademola Bola joined the service of the State Judiciary in 1993, his lordship Olabode Adegbehingbe joined in 2002 both after successful years in private practice as lawyers.

Government is convinced the elevation of the two lordships is an evidence of merit and a recognition of Industry and Excellence. It is not just an honour to their families but also to Ondo state in particular. Government is therefore of the firm view that such excellence must be celebrated both as a mark of respect and recognition and also as a way to encourage others to excellence and higher feats. Justice Ademola Bola is a native of Oba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government area while Olabode Adegbehingbe hails from Ondo, Ondo West Local Government area.

Meanwhile, to ensure proper and seamless event, the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN had approved the setting up of a high level interagency planning committee chaired by Mr Tolu Adegbie, Chairman of Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) with members drawn from across the arms of Government.

The state event which takes place at the International Center for Culture (The Dome), Igbatoro Road, Akure by 6pm on Monday the 2nd of August 2021, is a solemn occasion which attendance is strictly by invitation. Also, invitees are to please note that emphasis is placed on punctuality while full COVID – 19 protocols will be applied and adhered to strictly.

Kunle Adebayo

Secretary, Planning Committee.