Ondo to host 2023 International Women’s Day Conference today in Akure

The Office of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu in conllaboration with the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development will on Thursday, today join the global community to commemorate this years edition of the International Women’s Day in the state.

According activities lined up for this year’s Ondo State 2023 International women’s Day Conference are a Public Lecture with the topic, “Rapid For Presentation By Ondo State UNCSW67 delegates” will hold at International Culture and Event Centre (The Dome), Akure, Time: 10.00 am and to participate virtually on Facebook Live, link up with @First Lady of Ondo State.

 

#EmbraceEquity: JOIN US!!

 

 

 

