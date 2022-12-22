Ondo Targets Affordable, Sustainable Cancer Treatment – Mrs Akeredolu

• Cancer Center Committee Inspects Site

• We’re Ready for Partnership- FMC

Wife of the governor of Ondo State and Chairperson of the state cancer center committee, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has projected the upcoming state cancer center to be affordable and sustainable.

The governor’s wife disclosed this on Wednesday during the committee’s meeting with the team from JNC International Ltd. (JNCI), led by the Founder and Managing Director, Clare Omatseye, at the PPIMU Office, Alagbaka, Akure.

Recall that the Director General of Ondo State Performance and Project Monitoring Implementation Unit (PPIMU), Engr. Babajide Akeredolu, on Monday, at a meeting with the cancer committee, revealed the governor’s plan to commence the building of the state cancer center as one of the regime’s legacy projects.

While introducing the JNCI team which also represented Elekta, a swedish company that develops and produces radiation therapy and radiosurgery-related equipment, the First Lady gave an overview of the activities of the cancer committee, its goals for the project and the essence, which, according to her, is “to alleviate the pains of cancer patients in Ondo State and environments.”

“Ondo cancer centre is a task that must be accomplished. It is a legacy project that is targeted at alleviating the pains of cancer patients in Ondo State and its environments, and ultimately, to make cancer treatment affordable and sustainable. I enjoin you all to work diligently towards achieving a business model that would make the project affordable and sustainable.”

Mrs Clare Omatseye, on behalf of the JNCI, made presentations on the various models usable for achieving affordability and the sustainability of the cancer center while also making references to similar projects the team had undertaken, including the National Hospital, Abuja, and the newly built cancer centre at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

Omatseye also advised the state government on the best equipment to procure for the cancer center and the right architectural designs needed for a modern cancer center.

Meanwhile, a delegation involving members of the state cancer committee, JNCI team and architects from the state ministries of health, land and housing, led by the Managing Director of JNCI, Mrs Clare Omatseye, and the Technical Adviser to the First Lady, Mr Ifeoluwa Awoyelu, had, on Thursday, inspected the proposed site for the cancer center, located beside the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Owo, Ondo State.

The group had earlier visited the Federal Medical Center where it was recieved by the

Head of Clinical Services, Dr Ayeyemi, who led the contingent to the site and the newly built CT-SUITE of the Federal Medical Center.

Adeyemi said: “We appreciate the state government for embarking on such a laudable initiative. We are hopeful that the project will commence as soon as possible. On our part, we ready to partner with the center to ensure that it leverages on the services being offered by the Federal Medical Center for the benefit of cancer patients.

Story by: Debo Akinbami