Ondo SUBEB Chairman condemns abduction of nonagenarian

Princess Oladunni Odu, the Chairman of Ondo State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), has decried the abduction of Chief Mrs. Alice Fadeni, the mother of a business mogul, Mr. Sehinde Fadeni.

Mrs Fadeni, aged 90, was abducted on Tuesday night at her residence in Ode-Aye, Okitipupa Local Government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by Mike Kuwoye, the Media and Publicity aide to Odu on Wednesday in Akure.

Odu described the abduction of the old woman as devilish and sheer wickedness.

She not that such dastardly act should be decried by every sane individual.

The SUBEB chairman urged the security agencies to swiftly move into action for her unconditional release and bring the perpetrators to book.

Speaking, Mr Seinde Fadeni, one of her sons, confirmed the kidnapping, saying that the incident had been reported to the police.

” It is true .What can we do? But it has been reported to the police and we are yet to get any message from them,” he said.

He added that the kidnappers were yet to make any ransom demand.

Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer, ( PPRO), also confimed the incident.

” Police are aware of the incident and we have commenced investigation,” he said.