History was made today as the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) elected new set of leaders with the First Female President during an exercise held in Akure, the state capital.

The election which was held at the Adegbemile Cultural Center was attended by Ondo state students across the country, stakeholders and independent observers.

A total of 94 delegates from 47 institutions were ratified to vote in the election.

According to the Outgoing National President of the Association, Kikiowo Ayoade, the election was free and fair.

He encouraged the new set of executives to further project the image of the association.

Announcing the result of the election, the electoral Chairman, Ebisanmi kayode noted that the election process is very transparent.

A female law student, Ogunga Mary was declared as the new National President with after defeating three other candidates; Ololajulo Olubunmi who scored two votes, Atoyebi Grace who scored two votes and Ayemojuba Idowo who scored zero votes.

Oyelade Olawale emerged as the Senate President while Akinwale Gabriel emerged as the General Secretary.

Other elected officials include; Awoyemi Gabriel as Vice President, Solomon Opeyemi as Assistant General Secretary, Asiru Olalekan as Public Relations Officer, Balogun Olamide as Financial Secretary, Adejayan Ayomide as Director of Special Duties.

Oluwatuyi Gabriel as Treasurer, Akinfaderin Akinkunle as Director of Socials, Afe Samson as Director of Sports, Joseph Oluwasogo as Deputy Senate President, Akinbola Abimbola as Clerk and Erinsakin Victor as Chief Whip.