PRESS RELEASE

The palliatives distribution which had taken place in 9 local governments, was temporarily suspended in order to conduct a formative evaluation of the distribution process. Having reviewed and updated the distribution methodology, the 2nd phase of the widows’ palliative distribution has been scheduled to commence on Monday 27th of July, 2020:

PROPOSED ORDER:

Monday. July 27: Ilaje

Tuesday.July 28: ESE odo

Wednesday. July 29. IleOluji

Thursday. July 30: Okeigbo

Friday: July 31:Public Holiday

Saturday. August 1: Owo

Monday. August 3: Owo

Tuesday. August 4: Ose

Wednesday. August 5: Akoko South West

Thursday. August 6: Akoko South west

Friday. August 7: Akoko south east

Monday. August 10 :Akoko North west

Tuesday August 11:Akoko north East

For enquiries, contact SSA Gender, Research & Documentation

+234 803 412 6944