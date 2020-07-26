Ondo State widows’ palliative distribution is back
PRESS RELEASE
The palliatives distribution which had taken place in 9 local governments, was temporarily suspended in order to conduct a formative evaluation of the distribution process. Having reviewed and updated the distribution methodology, the 2nd phase of the widows’ palliative distribution has been scheduled to commence on Monday 27th of July, 2020:
PROPOSED ORDER:
Monday. July 27: Ilaje
Tuesday.July 28: ESE odo
Wednesday. July 29. IleOluji
Thursday. July 30: Okeigbo
Friday: July 31:Public Holiday
Saturday. August 1: Owo
Monday. August 3: Owo
Tuesday. August 4: Ose
Wednesday. August 5: Akoko South West
Thursday. August 6: Akoko South west
Friday. August 7: Akoko south east
Monday. August 10 :Akoko North west
Tuesday August 11:Akoko north East
For enquiries, contact SSA Gender, Research & Documentation
+234 803 412 6944
