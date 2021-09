The signing into Law, of the Ondo State Security Trust Fund Bill by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, earlier scheduled to hold today, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, has been postponed till further notice.

The postponement became necessary due to other pressing official assignments which required immediate attention.

A new date will be communicated soon.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

28/09/2021.