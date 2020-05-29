The monthly Environmental Sanitation for May will hold tomorrow between 7 and 10am.

Permanent Secretary, Waste Management Authority Ajibola Ogidan enjoined residents of the state to fully participate in the exercise.

Ogidan emphasised that illegal dump sites around homes, schools, offices and shops will be penalised.

The Permanent Secretary warned against dumping waste at roadsides and advised that waste should be given to collectors assigned to respective areas adding that enforcement teams will move round to inspect premises and arrest violators of Sanitation laws.

There will be restriction on human and vehicular movement during the sanitation exercise