



Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Monday said the State is advocating for Justice, Equity and Fairness to all Nigerians which are the panacea for various agitation in the Country.

Aiyedatiwa stated this when on behalf of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN received members of House of Representatives Constitution Review Committee South-west Zone of Nigeria who paid him a courtesy call at his office in Akure.

The Deputy Governor said the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria ( as amended ) needs further amendment to make it more democratic document, stressing that the ongoing consultation by the Review Committee for the needed amendment would save the country from further crises.

“We are in a critical moment in the history of our country and your ongoing assignment is a very serious one because the whole Nation at this time are yearnings for great change in our country” , he said.

Aiyedatiwa further pointed out that what united Nigeria was more important than those issues threatening our continue existence.

“The thing that unite us in Nigeria are more than what separates us” , he said.

The Deputy Governor further said that Ondo State as a sunshine State would continued to advocate for the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria, pointing that the challenges confronting the country are surmountable.

He noted that the government and people of Ondo State remain committed to Justice, equity and fairness to all Nigerians.

Leader of the Committee who is also the House of Representatives Deputy Leader, Hon Peter Akpatason appreciated the State Government for the warm reception accorded them since their arrival.

Joining the Deputy Governor in welcoming the Committee are Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo and others.