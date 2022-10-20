ONDO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY EXPRESSES SHOCK OVER THE DEATH OF EKITI SPEAKER

Ondo State House of Assembly has expressed rude shock over the sudden death of the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, which occurred on Wednesday, 19th October, 2020 at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti after a brief illness.

Speaking through the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the Honourable Members commiserated with the Government and the people of Ekiti State, describing the late Speaker as a good man who devoted his entire life to humanity while on earth.

Oleyelogun, who sympathized with the family of the late Speaker over the irreparable loss, prayed that God will grant him eternal rest.

While regretting the unfortunate incidence,the lawmakers said that the legacy and success story of the late Speaker in the Hallow Chamber of Ekiti State House of Assembly would not be forgotten in a haste.

Oleyelogun said, “what a tragic news!, this is too much for me to bear, late Afuye was a brother, confidant and adviser to me. I pray for the repose of his soul and may God comfort the family he left behind”.

“Ekiti State and Nigeria has lost a star ” he also added.

Late Afuye who died at the age of 66 years was a former for Commissioner Information and a two time Member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

*Akogun Olugbenga Omole* ,

Chairman House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development.

20th October, 2022.