The Ondo state Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo has commended the management of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) for running the affairs of the commission in line with the public service rule and international best practice.

He expressed this when the Secretary of the Commission Dr. Victor Koledoye led other management staff on a courtesy visit to his office on Thursday, 17th June, 2021.

While recounting the activities of the commission, Dr. Koledoye said there is a robust synergy between the commission and the state civil service. According to him, the Ministries of Works, Economic Planning and Finance are among the ex-officio of the commission while the Establishment department and the civil service commission are included the committee supervising the promotion of staff.

Dr. Koledoye further notified the Head of Service about the condition of service recently prepared for the commission by the former Head of Service, Prince Ajose Kudehinbu. The document containing the guidelines for recruitment, promotion, discipline, retirement and salary structure of staff among other things is in consonance with what is obtainable in the civil service with few variations due to the peculiarity of the commission.

Dr. Koledoye informed the Head of Service that the commission has keyed into the contributory pension scheme for its staff with the exception of those with less than five (5) years in service. Dr. Koledoye assured that the commission will remain committed to responsibilities to the mandate areas, and will continue to look up to him for leadership and seek his direction as appropriate.

In his response, the Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo thanked the management for the visit and applauded the commission’s relationship with the ministries, departments and agencies in the civil service. He also expressed delight in the deployment of the bulk of the commission’s workforce to the riverine areas as teachers and health officers

He advised that caution should be exercised in the process of recruitment so as to avoid having an over bloated workforce. He commended the commission’s contributions to the development of the mandate areas and also advised the commission to take advantage of the coastal environment by replicating the investment in coconut plantation in the Badagry area of Lagos state. He assured that the enormous economic benefits will go a long way in empowering the people.

The Head of Service applauded the decision to key into the contributory pension scheme as the state government is in great debt of unpaid pension and gratuity of retired civil servants. He expressed hope that the harmonious interaction of the commission and the civil service will be sustained.

Other directors of the commission present during the visit include: Barr. Bayo Ololajulo (Director, Administration and Supplies), Apostle Sola Orisamoluwa (Director, Business and Investment Development) Engr. O.S Ogunsemore (Director, Project and Monitoring), Mr. Wale Mafolabomi (Director, Community Welfare) Engr. Erigha (Director, Project Monitoring and Evaluation), Alhaji Tajudeen Jolade (Director, Youth and Sports), Barrister Pamela Olowoyo (Director, Legal), Mr. Frank Menukuro (Director, Account) and Pastor Vincent Ikuomola (Director, Budget and planning).