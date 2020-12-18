The State Government has intervened in the communal clash which has led to the destruction of properties at Isinigbo and the official residence of Ajagun Ode in the Local Government Area

At a meeting with the Asinigbo-in-Council and the people at the palace of Olu of Isinigbo, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye highlighted some of causes of the arson to include land and chieftaincy matters.

He advised them to give peace a chance by taking the path of peace and allow the courts resolve their differences.

“From what we have heard when these issues started and as narrated by the community spokesman, the problems leading to these unwarranted destruction of properties are landed and chieftaincy issues.

The Governor is disturbed that we are fighting ourselves over matters that ordinarily should have been resolved amicably. We are here as the State Government representatives. Governor Akeredolu pleads with you to live together in peace.

I want to join Mr. Governor to plead with the leaders, the affected landlords and the youths to exhaust the options being pursued in the courts. Taking the law into our own hands lead to unpleasant consequences, always.

Destruction of properties will not do us any good.”

According to him, the lawmaker representing the local government in the State House of Assembly, Dr. Abiodun Faleye had seen the situation and tabled it at the Assembly plenary.

“The State lawmakers will be addressing your matter in due course. We should learn to live together in peace as our brothers’ keeper.

In his address, Chairman of Akure North, Surveyor Bankole Ogbesetore appealed to the community to channel their land dispute matter to the Boundary Commission. The Council Boss said the Commission would visit the area and resolve the matter accordingly without fear of favour.

He said the imposition of curfew by the Governor was not meant to punish them but to put an end to destruction of properties.

“The Governor’s action, lawmakers mentioning the matter in the House and this visit is a testimony to the fact that the state government is concerned about peaceful coexistence.”

Also, the Permanent Secretary Cabinet Matters in the Governor’s Office, who is an indigene, Mr. Gbenga Elewuju appealed for calm.

“I sympathise with those who lost their valuables. It means that violence should not be allowed at all. The fact that the the Governor, the Assistant Inspector General of Police for this zone and DSS have been informed about this feud means the matter will soon end. Let us pursue the path of peace”

Earlier, a community leader and Secretary of the Isinigbo Community, Mr. Rotimi Adeleye had told the gathering that there was no place called Ode, not to talk of a chieftaincy title holder.

He added that the area belonged to two families.

The spokesman explained that a man, who called himself a chief obtained a court judgement, which gave him the right of ownership of an area in Isinigbo.

“It was this court injunction that he banked on to start pulling down houses, saying he had been empowered to do so that the court.”

The delegation used the opportunity to move round to see some of the buildings touched in Isinigbo and official office of the Ajagun Ode, Sunday Boboye.

A spokesperson for the Ode people, Mr. Olaoye Oluwatoyin explained that no other building except that of the Chief was touched in Ode.

The spokesman added that the misunderstanding was between the Chief and the Isinigbo people.

Security operatives were seen monitoring the situation in the affected areas. The residents appealed to the State Government to lift the curfew imposed since peace has returned to the community.

They also urged the police to fish out mastermind of the mayhem in Isinigbo, the Ajagun Ode, Mr. Sunday Boboye and leader of the thugs, Kola Asoga, who are on the run.

Among the visiting delegation were SSA to Mr Governor, Mr Lincoln Afolabi ojo

former chairman Ondo state Water Corporation, Chief Dapo Filani, Iyaloja General, APC ondo state, Chief (Mrs) Olufunke Adu, Vice Chairman Akure North, Hon Adebusoye,

former member of the state House of Assembly,

Hon Akin Adeniyi, Chief Yemisi Aladesaye, Education Secretary Akure North, Mr Samuel Olowere, councillor elect Ayede ogbese ward 2, Mrs olayinka Johnson, APC Councilorship Candidate igoba/Isinigbo ward 5, Alhaja Olayinka Serifat Adepoju, Engr. Dare Fadele, the team was received by community leaders, sons and daughters of the community.