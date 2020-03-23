Ondo State Government’s Decisions On COVID 19

The Ondo Executive Council at its meeting on Monday, 23rd March, 2020 deliberated extensively on the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to stem the rampaging menace, Cabinet deliberated on the Governor’s address to the people of the State and took far-reaching decisions in the overall interest of the State in addition to the directives in the Governor’s State broadcast.

These decisions, which are additional regulations to those already reeled out in Mr. Governor’s broadcast to the people include the following:

1.Government hereby places total ban on all Political, Social and Religious gatherings in the State for 14 days in the first instance.

Gatherings at clubs, beer parlours and joints are prohibited until further notice. All Civil Servants from Grade Levels 01-12, except those on essential duties as may be determined by their respective Accounting Officers and Chief Executives, are hereby advised to stay at home for now.

Government, as well as all persons of goodwill in Ondo State, no doubt, heaved a sigh of relief when a few days ago, our collective anxiety became calm only after the result conducted on a suspected COVID-19 case turned out negative.

In the meantime, the Government wishes to encourage the PDP in Ondo State to consider postponing its State Congress scheduled for Tuesday, 24th March, 2020 and take a cue from the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Seyi Makinde who by public apology, agreed that the party did not exercise discretion by organising a political rally in Ibadan.

As a responsive Government with a strong resolve to stem the influx of an undeterminable number of persons in their hundreds into the State especially from unverifiable areas, the State Government has already directed the Commisioner of Police and heads of other security agencies to enforce all regulations in respect of crowd control as spelt out by the Government.

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation

March 23, 2020.