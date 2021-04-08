Information and Orientation Commissioner, Mr. Donald Ojogo gave the assurance while playing host to the new UNICEF Communication for Development (C4D) specialist Mrs. Ronke Akinwale in Akure.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Julie Folabi-Fayeun said Ondo State has been up beat in attending to issues bordering on women and children, hence its pivotal role with the engagement of UNICEF.

He said Ondo State government has a deliberate and sustainable policy that caters for women and children.

This according to him is evidence in the state government strategic information plan which gave birth to social of enlightenment programmes on hygiene and COVID-19; crusade against open defection, care of the new born sensitisation on exclusive breast feeding and immunization as well as the broadcast of Facts-For-Life programmes on radio

He charge the new UNICEF representative to familiarise herself with the entire state in-order to deliver on the mandate for women and children.

The Information Commissioner said government Information machinery will be deployed to continually tackle challenges faced by women and children.

In her remarks, UNICEF C4D Specialist, Mrs. Ronke Akinwale said the aim of UNICEF is to continue to drive result for women and children.

According to her, the whole essence is to utilize communication resources to help galvanise this group who are vulnerable.

She pleaded with the state government to fast-track the training programme for the media scheduled for later this month which will have in attendance, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and media chief executives from Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun and Edo states billed for Akure.

Sola Omoboyowa, Press Officer, Ministry of Information and Orientation