Ondo State First Lady speaks at the ongoing UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) conference in New York

Share 0FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsapp Theme: Innovation and technological change and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls. You Might Also Like Ondo Takes Lead In RMNCAH + N As Arabirin Akeredolu Meets Oloris In Ondo Central District Ibadan Goes Pink For 2021 BRECAN Jog For Life Sport, a veritable tool out of social vices – Mrs Akeredolu 16 Days of Activism: Ondo First Lady calls for decisive action to fight GBV Share 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsapp ondoevents previous post Jimoh Ibrahim Meets Akeredolu, Presents Certificate Of Return next post Jimoh Ibrahim Presents Certificate of Return to Dr. Oyedele You may also like Market women’s registration, not a deceit – Mrs Akeredolu September 24, 2020 FEBRUARY 4 IS WORLD CANCER DAY! January 11, 2023 Re: Monthly receipt of #11M from Ministry of women affairs... October 3, 2020 Mrs Akeredolu Donates Toilet, Bathroom Facilities to Alma mater October 9, 2019 IWD 2023: Ondo First Lady Calls for Gender Equity March 7, 2023 Mrs Akeredolu charges women on health services November 27, 2018 Security: Ondo First Lady Champions Self-Defense Lessons for Girls August 3, 2022 Nigeria Football Supporters Club Honours Gov Akeredolu, Wife June 7, 2018 Imo FIDA Honours Ondo First Lady November 22, 2021 Senate: Neglect of my district prompted me to contest in... April 8, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.