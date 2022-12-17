Home Women & Child Development Ondo State First Lady pays tribute to BRECAN committed member, late Mrs Dele Adigun
Women & Child Development

Ondo State First Lady pays tribute to BRECAN committed member, late Mrs Dele Adigun

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has paid tribute to the late Mrs Bamidele Adigun, her dear friend and a committed member of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN).

Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu in a warm exchange of pleasantries with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.at the wake-keep.

Late Mrs Adigun was the spouse of the Late Chief Lere Adigun, the founder of Sahara Engineers Limited, Ibadan. Her funeral rites took place on December 16 2022 at Molete Baptist Church, Challenge, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Reminiscing on their friendship, the First Lady Anyanwu-Akeredolu described the deceased as a bold and enlightened individual who warmed up to the novel idea of being a part of BRECAN when she approached her 25 years ago.

BRECAN was established in 1997 to provide public awareness of breast cancer, research and patient support.

Gov Makinde giving his tribute on the life and times of Mrs Adigun during the wake-keep

“She was among the very few people who did not run away from the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) because of the name but rather, identified strongly with my vision in the late 90s when it was very difficult to recruit members.

“The words ‘breast cancer’ scared a lot of people away who ignorantly thought that being a member of BRECAN was like bringing the affliction upon themselves. That was then. That’s part of BRECAN’s story although the story is different in recent times.

Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu Expressing her condolences to the “BIG 5” at the wake-keep

“Mrs Adigun was kind and forever giving and lived a life of service,” Anyanwu-Akeredolu said.

The founder of BRECAN, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who attended the funeral rites held from December 15 to 16 recalled Adigun as a westernized, prim and proper lady a loving mother to her five sons and a dedicated member of BRECAN.

Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu Paid her last respect to late Mrs Bamidele Adigun

Eulogizing the late Mrs Adigun, the Ondo First Lady said: “She had this air of “oyiboness”. I later found out that she studied and lived in Germany. The first time I visited her, she offered me german coffee and bread.

“When I disclosed that I loved the bread, she would from time to time bake german bread and bring it to my house in Jericho, Ibadan.

Ondo State first Lady, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu with Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja at the burial service of late Mrs Bamidele Adigun in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“She was a mother of five boys popularly called “THE BIG 5”. And with their 5 wives, that’s a village! When one of the boys found an Igbo girl as a wife, she excitedly informed me and was eager to know more about the Igbo culture.

Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu Paid her last respect to late Mrs Bamidele Adigun

“With such a favourable disposition, I thought she would be a wonderful and caring mother-in-law. She was a constant participant in the BRECAN jog for life in Ibadan for years until she became immobile.

“How can we forget her peculiar dance steps that added fun and laughter for all of us, the participants, both the young and old! She will be sorely missed. May her soul rest in perfect peace,”

The “BIG 5” with their wives during the burial service of their mother.

Various dignitaries came to bid farewell to the deceased at the funeral. They include the Executive Governor of Oyo state, Mr Seyi Makinde, the former First Lady of Oyo State, Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja and members of the executive arm of the Oyo State Government.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

‘Impact the World Ahead of You, Make it a Better...

Breast Cancer Awareness: Imo Governor Commends Mrs Akeredolu, Pledges Support...

Nigeria Cannot Truly Develop Without Empowering Women – Mrs Akeredolu

16 Days of Activism: Ondo First Lady calls for decisive...

2018 BEMORE Bootcamp: 4th Batch Laptops Ready (See List)

Ondo First Lady Felicitates 1st Female NAOSS President

ALL FOR THE GIRL CHILD

Service to Humanity: Ondo First Lady bags GOLDEN VOICE award

16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Kicks off in...

Faces as Mrs Akeredolu takes FOWOSO empowerment to Irele LG

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.