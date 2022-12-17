Ondo State First Lady pays tribute to BRECAN committed member, late Mrs Dele Adigun

The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has paid tribute to the late Mrs Bamidele Adigun, her dear friend and a committed member of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN).

Late Mrs Adigun was the spouse of the Late Chief Lere Adigun, the founder of Sahara Engineers Limited, Ibadan. Her funeral rites took place on December 16 2022 at Molete Baptist Church, Challenge, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Reminiscing on their friendship, the First Lady Anyanwu-Akeredolu described the deceased as a bold and enlightened individual who warmed up to the novel idea of being a part of BRECAN when she approached her 25 years ago.

BRECAN was established in 1997 to provide public awareness of breast cancer, research and patient support.

“She was among the very few people who did not run away from the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) because of the name but rather, identified strongly with my vision in the late 90s when it was very difficult to recruit members.

“The words ‘breast cancer’ scared a lot of people away who ignorantly thought that being a member of BRECAN was like bringing the affliction upon themselves. That was then. That’s part of BRECAN’s story although the story is different in recent times.

“Mrs Adigun was kind and forever giving and lived a life of service,” Anyanwu-Akeredolu said.

The founder of BRECAN, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who attended the funeral rites held from December 15 to 16 recalled Adigun as a westernized, prim and proper lady a loving mother to her five sons and a dedicated member of BRECAN.

Eulogizing the late Mrs Adigun, the Ondo First Lady said: “She had this air of “oyiboness”. I later found out that she studied and lived in Germany. The first time I visited her, she offered me german coffee and bread.

“When I disclosed that I loved the bread, she would from time to time bake german bread and bring it to my house in Jericho, Ibadan.

“She was a mother of five boys popularly called “THE BIG 5”. And with their 5 wives, that’s a village! When one of the boys found an Igbo girl as a wife, she excitedly informed me and was eager to know more about the Igbo culture.

“With such a favourable disposition, I thought she would be a wonderful and caring mother-in-law. She was a constant participant in the BRECAN jog for life in Ibadan for years until she became immobile.

“How can we forget her peculiar dance steps that added fun and laughter for all of us, the participants, both the young and old! She will be sorely missed. May her soul rest in perfect peace,”

Various dignitaries came to bid farewell to the deceased at the funeral. They include the Executive Governor of Oyo state, Mr Seyi Makinde, the former First Lady of Oyo State, Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja and members of the executive arm of the Oyo State Government.