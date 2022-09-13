Ondo State First Lady elated as 5th Edition of Summer Clinic ends

…1020 children trained across 3 Senatorial Districts

The First Lady of Ondo State Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on Tuesday expressed her elation

at the overall success of the 2022 Summer Tennis Clinic which was for the first time, held across three Senatorial (Northern, Southern and Central) Districts in the state with 1020 children trained during the exercise.

The Summer Tennis Clinic is a passion project of the First Lady who is on a quest to bring physical well-being and sporting excellence to the young citizens of Ondo State.Targeting children with 4 to 13, the Clinic has the with the goal of discovering and nurturing their abilities as well as supporting youth sports at the grassroots level.

Speaking on Tuesday at the closing ceremony which was held at the Akure Sports Complex, Akure, the state capital, Anyanwu-Akeredolu, represented by Mrs. Funke Olaniyi, the Chairperson of Akure South Local Government said since it’s inception, the Summer Tennis Clinic has been a journey delivered with a very laudable distinction.

She acknowledged the fact that the Summer Tennis Clinic which was previously solely held at the Ondo Central Senatorial Districts had in 2022 birthed two other Editions held at the Northern and Southern Senatorial Districts.

She said: “This complex gloriously changed from its traditional status of housing a state-wide tennis family, to hosting a segment of it since it had to give way for the emergence of two new centres in the Northern and Southern Senatorial Districts, both of which, in another sense, can be rightly regarded as its offspring.

“Quiet honestly, the fact that this center was able to replicate itself

in other parts of the state is a mark of success and progress, and something to be proud of.

“Meanwhile, we should not loose sight of the fact that, the same way Ondo Summer Tennis Clinic was an experiment in the first instance, the two new centres that have germinated from here are in themselves another level of experiment. I believe very strongly that it’s another layer of risk worth

doing in the interest of other bonafide kiddies in the hinterlands.

“I am so happy we did! To have

done less was to risk being unjust in the future estimation of children who may harbour potentials but

hidden by distance. Again, I am truly happy we did.”

The First Lady described the opportunity to extend the Tennis Clinic to children at other Senatorial Districts as “no small feat” which made the event more exciting.

She urged parents, teachers, and coaches to observe and nurture the fresh crop of prospects and talents across the state to continue on the tennis route.

Expressing pride at the level of enthusiasm and participation by the children, she gave a note of caution to the Ondo Central Senatorial District Summer Tennis Clinic. She urged it not to rest on its oars as a flagship while expressing hope that it will continue to soar to greater heights.

She expressed gratitude to every individual and body that contributed to making the event successful.

“Let me commend, very profoundly, the efforts put into this edition by every individual to make this a

resounding success.

“From the parents’ sense of trust and confidence in us, to our coaches and resource persons for every ounce of energy spent on this, our sponsors for believing in what we do.

“The Government of Ondo state under the sterling leadership of my illustrious hubby, Arakunrin

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for making sports work in the state,” Anyanwu-Akeredolu said.

The Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Dele Ologun, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, in a brief speech advised the children not to lose sight of their newly acquired skill to play long tennis.

“It’s easy to forget things, it’s easy to play it away, but I encourage the parents to ensure that they put in efforts to help the children keep their eyes on the ball, sport is no longer just a recreation but a career path that is lucrative ”

The First Lady’s enthusiasm and all that she is doing for the state were praised by the Commissioner. Ologun expressed hope that the next administration would have a beautiful First Lady, noting that her influence and marks would be felt much more when she left.

Mrs. Olamide Falana, the Chairman of the Planning Committee and Special Adviser to the Governor of Ondo State, expressed her sincere gratitude to the First Lady and stakeholders who contributed to the effective running of the Summer Tennis Clinic across the various Senatorial Districts of the state especially members of the Committee .



Falana in her speech, gave a breakdown of the statistics of children who were beneficiaries of the Summer Tennis Clinic.

She said:”The Tennis Train which took off on the 15th of August at Okitipupa, the Southern Senatorial District had 320 children engaged for 8 sporty days.

“The Train again had a stop over at Owo, the Northern Senatorial District, where 300 children benefited from the training in the Game of Tennis.

“Here we are today, where the train had finally stopped in Akure, the Central Senatorial District capturing the biggest turnout of 400 children until registration was halted giving a total of 1020 Children who had been trained in the state. This has greatly increased the reach of the program by 100% in one season.”

She appreciated the Host Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Hon. Gbenga Olaniyi, the Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Hon. Dele Ologun, the community hosting the event, and the parents whose children participated in the Summer Tennis Clinic. She congratulated the children and urged them to be focused on the task at hand.

The highlight of the ceremony, was the presentation of certificates to the participants of the 5th Edition of Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic held at the Central Senatorial District.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi