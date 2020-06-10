Ondo State, Nigeria has participated in a virtual Capstone Presentation of the 2018 cohort of the Community Orientation Public Health Practice Program (COPHP) organised by the University of Washington, USA.

COPHP is a study in the University of Washington that spans over a period of 2 years, taking into consideration public health in some countries, including Uganda, Nigeria, Vietnam, Mozambique and Indian Nations.

2020 edition of this annual event which provides a platform for graduating students of the COPHP to defend their two year long study, synonymous to a Master’s Thesis Defence, was held virtually due to the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. With 70 participants and moderated by Gita Krishnaswamy and Amy Hagopian, the program is scheduled to hold from 8th – 11th June, 2020 with each day designated for a specific subject area including Health Systems Organising and Quality Improvement Capstone Projects, Environment and Food Capstone Projects, Maternal Child Health and Gender Issues Capstone Projects and Systems Equity Capstone Projects, respectively.

During the event, six students were allotted 15 minutes, 5 minutes of which was meant for questions and answers. One of the COPHP fellows, Aaron Grey Pomerantz, who was in Nigeria in 2019 made his presentation on the Influence of Religious Beliefs and Practices on Late-stage Breast Cancer Presentation in Ondo State, Nigeria. While in Nigeria, he had worked tirelessly in collaboration with Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) to conduct research and establish the practical basis for this topic.

In his presentation, Aaron stated that “Studies indicate that about 75 – 93 percent of patients diagnosed with all types of cancer in Nigeria are presented at late stages. The World Health Organization’s Global Cancer data shows that breast cancer is by far the most frequently diagnosed cancer with about 26,000 new cases reported in 2018”.

According to Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), this situation is due to deeply held religious beliefs amongst women and communities that propel them to seekout traditional or religious solutions before considering orthodox medical screening and treatment.

Aaron revealed that the study involved data collection, done in Ondo State, Southwest Nigeria, between July and September of 2019, with interviews and focus group discussions across the State. He further said that Mrs. Akeredolu’s role as the First Lady of Ondo State, has placed BRECAN in the position of having considerable recognition and influence among women and other organizations across Nigeria.

Mr. Pomerantz concluded that “Faith leaders and breast cancer survivors value the synergistic relationship between orthodox and religious treatment styles. Both faith leaders and physicians have roles to play in the treatment of breast cancer patients.”

The event also featured presentations by other graduands on different topics. The Zoom meet offered a mature atmosphere, with really simple user-friendly interface. The platform effectively and conveniently accommodated the 79 participants with their Zoom ID visible for quick identification.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Fademi

