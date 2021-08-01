Secretary to Ondo State government, Princess Oladuuni Odu on Saturday visited founder of Fortune University, Igbotako, Ondo State, Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim at his home town and toured the varsity campus.

Princess Odu, who was accompanied by a former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barrister Nike Ademujimi, said the visit to the billionaire became necessary due to his love for the state by investing project of such magnitude in the state.

She described Ibrahim as an indigene who has the love of the state at heart.

The first female SSG in the state said the chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) could have decided to establish the institution in Lagos, but chose the state because of his resolve to contribute his own quota in developing the state.

According to Princesses Odu, “Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim is one of our great sons in Ondo State who always strive to see to the development of our state.

“If we should look at all necessary factors that should be considered in establishing this multibillion naira project, Lagos should have been his first choice to site the institution.

But here we are he brought it to Igbotako and there’s no doubt that this would bring meteoric development to Igbotako and Okitipupa Local Government Area.

“His contributions to the development of our state is not in little way.

“The facilities here are state-of-the-art and we are not surprised about this because of his taste for aesthetics.

“I want to assure you that the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration would continue to provide enabling environment for investors to operate in our state.”

Appreciating the visitors, Ibrahim who conducted them round the facilities of the varsity, said he would continue to do all he could to turn the state to an industrialised one.

He said: “I will continue to support the APC government in turning the state to an industrialised one to complement Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu’s efforts in changing the state from civil service state.

“The university is just one of the projects we have for the state, because if we don’t development our state, who will.

“if I am going to invite my friends in the business world, particularly foreign business czars, I must have something to show them that my state is conducive to do business.”