The secretary to the government of Ondo State, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde on Monday morning released on his Facebook page to clarify his stand on the rumors trending on socials of his decampment from APC to PDP.

According to the his statement.

My attention has been drawn to the story of my decampment from the All Progressive Congress ( APC) to the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) by some people on numerous social media platforms.

While I would have loved to remain silent, It’s however necessary for me to halt the spread of the mischievous falsehood once and for all.

I Ifedayo Sunday Abegunde has not and will not decamp from the All progressive Congress APC.

I am a founding member of the party In Ondo state and I will not abandon the ship I built.

It is on record that I was singled out by the past administration for unparalleled victimization because I joined the progressive fold, under the now defunct Action Congress of Nigeria ACN. The legal persecution which I went through will remain a point of reference for a long time.

Be rest assured that I remain committed to the progressive family and its Ideology.

Hon Ifedayo sunday Abegunde

SSG Ondo State