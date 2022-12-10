ONDO SPEAKER, OLEYELOGUN LOSSES MOTHER

Ondo State House of Assembly has commiserated with the Speaker, Rt.Hon. (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David over the death of his mother, Chief (Mrs) Mary Asake Oleyelogun which occurred in the early hours of today at the ripe age of 102 years.

Expressing condolence through the Spokesman of Ondo House State of Assembly, Akogun Olugbenga Omole, the House described late Asake as a woman who lived a fulfilled life and dedicated her entire life to God and humanity.

While thanking God for a fulfilled life, Omole expressed condolence with the Speaker and the family of Oleyelogun over the death of their beloved mother.

Burial Arrangements will be announced by the Family.

*Akogun Olugbenga Omole*

Chairman, House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

10th December,2022.