Ondo South Unity Football Tourney: Odigbo Whips Ese-Odo 1- 0

Odigbo Local Government Area (LGA) football team on Friday defeated the Ese-Odo Local Government side 1-0 In the ongoing Ondo South Unity Football Tournament (OSUFT) orgaynised by Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC.

The thrilling and pulsating 90 minutes football match held at Premier College, Ode-Irele in Irele LGA of Ondo State.

Niyi Musa, who donned jersey no 8 on the side of Odigbo team displayed sterling performance, as he took a pass from his teamate and lurched a shot straight into the net of Ese-Odo, just two minutes to the stopage time in the first half of the opener.



Youths of the two teams exhibited and displayed excellent talents all through the 90 minutes of play , leaving spectators to cheer them with great excitement.

The youths filled with ecstacy after the match, jubilated with the Convener of the tournament, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ondo South, whom they described as the best candidate waiting in the wings to win the February 25 Senatorial election in the district.

Ibrahim, a billionaire business mogul, beamed with great excitement, noting that the tournament was initiated to develop sports interest and foster unity among youths in the six local government areas of the district.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Folawe Sipasi-Aluko, Chairperson of the tornament, had earlier advised the teams not to see the competition as a do-or-die affair but should imbibe fair-play throughout the match.

Thanking Ibrahim for initiating the competition, she said that many talents would be discovered through the competition, urging youths to rest assured of vibrant transformation of Ondo South if Ibrahim is elected at the polls.

Meanwhile, other fixtures of the tournament are Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo LGA against Ilaje LGA on January 25 in Okitipupa Government field , while Okitipupa LGA would tackle Irele LGA in Ile-Oluji.