Ondo South Unity Football Tournament Begins Today

Premier College, Ode Irele will today, Friday, 20th January, 2023 will host football fans across the Local government at the opening of Ondo South Unity Football Tournament, coming up by 3 PM.

The Convener of the tournament and Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, All Progressives Congress stalwarts across the district, members of the Jomoh Ibrahim campaign team and a host of others will be on ground as well as all the Chairmen of Local Government Areas in Ondo South.

The first leg of the footballing event will hold between Ese Odo and Odigbo Local government.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim who put together the idea of ‘ Aseyori Football Team’ noted that the sporting event among the Local government areas in Ondo South will spur the youths of the district into releasing their best potentials .

ESE ODO VS ODIGBO TO PLAY IN PREMIER COLLEGE, ODE IRELE

ILEOLUJI / OKEIGBO VS ILAJE TO PLAY IN OKITIPUPA ,GOVT FIELD

OKITIPUPA VS IRELE TO PLAY IN IGBOBINI, COMPREHENSIVE HIGH SCHOOL

FINAL

ORE, ODIGBO LG