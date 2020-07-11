Women from Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State, who were members of All Progressives Congress, APC, have declared unalloyed support for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN.

The endorsement came after a meeting they held yesterday, 10th of July, 2020 with leaders of APC in the senatorial district.

They further explained that their decision was in consonance with the decision of traditional Rulers, youths, ward and local government executives and other relevant Stakeholders that Ondo North Senatorial District be allowed to complete its 8 year tenure before the governorship goes to other senatorial district.

In her speech, the convener of the meeting, who is also the Southern Senatorial District Women Leader of APC, Mrs Mosun, spoke about the giant strides of APC led administration in Ondo State under the leadership of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN. She also commended Ondo state First Lady’s programmes which include, BRECAN, FOWOSO, BEMORE AND WIDOW’S EMPOWERMENT etc.

Mrs Mosun appreciated all South Senatorial women leaders for standing firm with Governor Akeredolu.

Among the leaders present at the meeting were, State Women Leader of APC in the State, Hon. (Mrs) Morenike Witherspoon( Renny Kay), Hon. Mrs Morenike Onunkun Alaka, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya Okitipupa Local government council chairman, Irele Council Chairman, Hon. Nicholas Akinbiola, Odigbo Council Chairman, Alhaja Rafat,

Others include, South Senatorial Chairpersons, all the 6 local government women leaders and their assistants and all 66 wards women leaders.

All APC South Senatorial women leaders said YES to AKETI 4+4 ✓