Ondo South Senatorial election: Jimoh Ibrahim commences grassroots tour of wards in the district

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, billionaire business mogul and Ondo South Senatorial district All Progressives Congress, APC Candidate on Thursday began campaign tour of wards across the district, ahead of 2023 general elections.

Moving round four wards at Ile Oluji, the APC candidate told the people the he decided to start his campaign by visiting them ward by ward so that he could familiarize and interact with them one on one basis. He noted that Ile Oluji holds strong significance to him as the good people of Ile-Oluji gave him overwhelming vote support during the primary and he won’t expect less from them at the February 2023 polls with a promise that he will return with gratitude as well as giant fulfillment of his electoral promises for them.

Ibrahim assured the people of good representation that would have tremendous impact on the communities within the senatorial district if elected.

He sought the support of the people and asked them to vote for him in the general elections.

Addressing the people from ward to ward, Dr. Ibrahim said: “I decided to take my campaign to your doorstep ward by ward so that I can know you face to face.

“We need to interact and familiarize with each other so that I can know those who will vote for me.

” This will afford us the opportunity to make your challenges known to me and do my home work on how to fix most of the challenges through a representative interface with Federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) when you elect me as your senator in 2023.

“I promise that I will give you an unprecedented good representation that would make Federal Government’s presence felt in our district.”

Appreciating the APC candidate, the Chairman of APC in Ile-Oluji, Hon, Olasanmiju Akinfolarin appreciated Dr. Ibrahim’s decision to meet the people.

“Your visit has done us a great advantage as the people have been able to hear from you directly.

“They were also able to tell you what they expect from you when you become our senator next year.”

“This campaign is the beginning of what our party will do when the campaign starts in full.

” We are embarking on house to house campaign to avail our people with the action plans of all our candidates including our presidential candidate and our senatorial candidate has laid the foundation today.

“The people can now understand better that he’s familiar with their challenges and set to tackle them within his capacity as a federal legislator.”

In his address, the Ward 3 chairman of the party, Hon Akinsuroju said the people have great confidence in Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim and have already made up their mind to vote for him at the poll.

He said: “Our people have confidence in you sir and have already decided to vote for you during the general elections.

“It is good you came to see them one on one and heard you reel out what you are set to do when you get to the Senate.”

Chairmen of Wards 2, 4 and 5, Hon. Akinterinwa, and Hon. Famikola Lasis also commended the APC candidate for visiting the people at the grassroots and making his electioneering promises known to them.

Having visited four wards within the town, Ibrahim will continue his campaign tomorrow at Okegbo.

The APC candidate assured the people in all the 66 wards within the Southern senatorial district that he would visit them within four weeks.