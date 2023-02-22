ONDO SOUTH: BETWEEN A STRONG VOICE AND A MUMBLED TONE

By Richard Olatunde

The Ondo South Senatorial district is very important and strategic to the development of Ondo State. Like Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, would say, “The Wealth of the state is buried in Ondo South.” There we have abundance of God’s gift. The bitumen, Deep Seaport, Araromi Beach and others are naturally situated in the area. Ondo South is the district that earned the Sunshine State its position as a member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

It’s therefore imperative for the people of the state to show keen interest in who represents the good people of Southern Senatorial District of the state in the red chamber. What is needed to accelerate the development of the state is a strong voice that will work with the Governor to actualise the efforts expended on harnessing the natural resources in the area for the benefit of the people.

Come Saturday, February 25, 2023, the people of the district will go to the poll to elect another class of Federal Lawmakers. There are six Local Government Areas in the district. They are Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Okitipupa, Irele, Odigbo and Ile-Oluyi/Oke-Igbo. The urbane and highly intelligent former Governor of the State, late Dr. Olusegun Agagu hailed from the district.

Between the two major contenders vying for the Senatorial seat, only one checked the box in terms of intellectual capacity and fierceness required to bring quality representation to the people of the district. He is a lawyer – a real lawyer in all sense, businessman and philanthropist. He oversees a diversified conglomerate with business interests and subsidiaries in neighboring West African countries. Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim has a voice that is strong enough to attract attention to the area he represents.

Jimoh Ibrahim has the name already. He has the reputation to drive his goals. The business mogul has a clear vision to serve the people of his district. It’s clear that his drive is purely service. He has done so much for the people of his community. He is not called a philanthropist for nothing. This billionaire businessman has a track record marked with excellence and integrity. He has been tested and trusted over the years.

The people of the Southern Senatorial district must identify Jimoh Ibrahim as an asset. The much-needed development that has eluded the area will be delivered with him as a Senator. He has the connections and experience to galvanise support for his people and ignite a change that will put Ondo State on the path of growth and development.

This business mogul is a home boy. He connects with his people and understands where the shoes pinch. There is a standard he already set in both political and business circles. He’s a worthy fit for the Senatorial seat.

To show his commitment to the development of his community and well-being of his people, Ibrahim established a World – Class University of Fortune in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area. He is a man who has huge investment at home. This University will engage many unemployed youths in Ondo South and offer unique opportunities to the people in the area.

The people of Ondo South must resist those who are tainted with treachery. Since their ambition- driven political misadventure in the 2020 gubernatorial election, they have been stripped of their credibility. Aside the protracted controversy surrounding their certificates, they are the stuttering murmur that can not represent the people.

It will definitely be a misnomer for someone who is already branded an “Oluwole Certificate Holder” to represent the people of Ondo South. A Senatorial district that produced Late Olusegun Agagu! Excellence begets excellence. There is no amount of politicking that should give mediocre a place in superintending over the affairs of the people. They are opportunists. They suck the people dry and leave them to suffer in penury.

Come Saturday, concerted action must be taken in the right direction. Our walk to economic freedom and prosperity can not be done alone by the Governor. Let us elect vibrant Senators, whose personality can not be waved down. Jimoh Ibrahim is a great fit for Ondo South Senatorial district. Vote Jimoh Ibrahim. Vote APC!