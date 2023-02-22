Ondo South 2023: Jimoh Ibrahim warns youths against thuggery…

•Promises youths gainful employment

•as he distributes massive Aseyori packs in country home

Ondo South senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the coming Saturday’s election, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, OFR, CFR on Wednesday said that there will be end to thuggery in the area, especially Igbotako and environs when he becomes the Senator representing the district at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

While addressing a crowd of APC supporters after the distribution of the ASEYORI packs, he warned that the youths should not allow themselves to be used as thugs during this year’s election by any politician.

He promised to engage the young ones in gainful employment as soon as he becomes a Senator.

He also called on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against any violent activity during the decisive Saturday poll.

“If anybody approaches you for act of thuggery or any violence act on whatever ground, say no to such offer. As the Senator you will elect by the grace of God, through your votes, there will be end to thuggery in our area,” he vowed.

Among other things, the APC senatorial flag bearer said that the road from the center of the town would be laid with asphalt,adding that he will seek permission from the President to extend light from the premises of the University of Fortune, his choice educational pet project at Igbotako to the township.

There was a procession, lead by the Araba, from the ‘Garage’ to ‘Idi Agbaluma’ where he addressed supporters who rendered several victory songs.

They promised massive votes for the contestant, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and others.

Party stalwarts who spoke at the event saluted Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim for being a true son of Igbotako and for making the community proud by all the flowery achievements he flaunts , which no doubt has intimidated his opponents into a permanent silent mode.

They said Jimoh Ibrahim started the distribution of welfare packs, first of its kind in Ondo South and this shows that when he goes to the Senate the welfare of his constituents will be his Paramount agenda.