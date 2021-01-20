Ondo State Government has reacted to the Federal Government’s response on the order issued for Herdsmen to vacate the forest reserves of the state within seven days.

The Presidency, through the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba had said that Governor Akeredolu has no legal justification to ban the activities of the Herdsmen in the state.

Reacting to this during an interview session on Channels television, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Mr Donald Ojogo, explained that the governor’s orders was for the unregistered herdsmen grazing in the state.

“The Ondo State Government did not ask Fulani to leave the state. The governor said herdsmen who are unregistered should leave our forests. The statement from Garba Shehu is a brazen display of emotional attachments and it’s very inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

”We need clearly defined actions on the part of the Federal Government to decimate the erroneous impression that the inspiration of these criminal elements masquerading as herdsmen is that of power. Our unity is threatened, no doubt.

“Shehu’s statement states in a breath that the governor fights crime with passion while it is prevaricating on the atrocities. The question is, are the herdsmen who are perpetrating murder, kidnapping and robbery more important than government and even the Federal Government in this case?

“Ethnic nationality and activism on the part of anyone hiding under the Presidency or federal government is an ill wind.” he said.