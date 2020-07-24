Ondo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology have released guideline for schools reopening in the state.

The guidelines were made available during a meeting with the executives of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS, held at Fiwasaye Girls Grammars School, Akure.

The Commissioner for the Ministry, Mr Femi Agagu disclosed that the meeting was called with the view to carrying all stakeholders in the education sectors along in the drive to open schools in Ondo State.

According to him, the first on the guidelines was the sensitization meeting which begin with principals of public secondary schools across the state, and would be followed with private schools and the Parent Teachers Association (PTA)

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Akin Asaniyan said the guidelines were to ensure students’ safety as government prepares to bring those in graduating classes back to school.

He also said the guidelines contained the suspension of assemblies and sporting activities as well as other events that could negate social distancing and curtail the spread of COVID 19.

Under the new arrangements, schools will resume at 8am and close by 2pm, Mondays to Fridays and the class sitting arrangement will also be scattered in compliance with Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, guidelines.

Also speaking, a guest lecturer, Dr. Stephen Fagbemi advised the principals to adhere to the principles of social distancing, proper ventilation in the classrooms, washing of hands, proper waste management among others.

The Hope