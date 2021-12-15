Press Statement

…two State-owned institutions make top ten in NUC rankings

The Ondo State Government under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has recorded more achievements in the health sector as 36 graduate Nurses who were awarded the Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc) degrees of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) recorded 100 percent success in their National Examination.

They have been, thereafter, inducted into the Nursing Profession on December 1st, 2021.

This is even as the Pharmacy Technician Course in the State College of Health Technology, Akure has been granted full accreditation of five years having met the acceptable levels of quality pre-requisite set by Pharmacists Council of Nigerta (PCN).

The students also recorded 100 percent success in the National Examination, and this has consequently increased the admission quota from 40 to 50.

In the same vein, the students of the same institution (Health Technology) who sat for the National Medical Laboratory Technician and the Community Health Extension Worker in Training recorded the overall best result in Nigeria. 108 and 125 students presented for the Council and Board Examinations respectively all passed.

In the same vein, UNIMED emerged 4th in the National University Commission (NUC) ranking as one of the best 10 best state owned Universities in the state country just as the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa came 9th position.

These achievements are made possible by the determination and commitment of Governor Akeredolu to promoting functional and quality education in the face of dwindling financial resources as well as the inherited burden of decay over the years.

The successes are also predicated on the infrastructural development drive by the Akeredolu-led administration in the two institutions that has resulted in bridging human resource gap with well trained and qualified health workers, especially in the health sector.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

December 15, 2021