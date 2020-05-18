The Ondo state government on Sunday confirmed a fresh case of Coronavirus infection.

The new case is at Oke-Aro community of Akure, the state capital.

This brings the cases in ondo state to nineteen.

The state Commissioner for health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro while confirming the latest case said the patient, a woman was reported by a private hospital as a suspected case after which necessary test was conducted and it turned out positive.

He said there was no plan to quarantine the private hospital but contact tracing had commenced to reduce the spread of the disease in Oke Aro community where the facility was situated