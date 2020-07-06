The Nigeria center for disease control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of 544 new cases of COVID-19.

NCDC made the announcement through its Twitter handle late Sunday night.

However, Ondo state has maintained a continuous rise in cases in the last one week, as the state recorded another 46 new cases in the latest result.

Lagos-199

Ebonyi-65

Oyo-47

Ondo-46

Ogun-31

Edo-30

FCT-28

Katsina-25

Plateau-15

Bayelsa-11

Kaduna-10

Adamawa-10

Akwa Ibom-8

Gombe-7

Kano-4

Taraba-3

Rivers-2

Abia-2

Ekiti-1

28,711 confirmed

11,665 discharged

645 deaths