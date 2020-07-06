The Nigeria center for disease control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of 544 new cases of COVID-19.
NCDC made the announcement through its Twitter handle late Sunday night.
However, Ondo state has maintained a continuous rise in cases in the last one week, as the state recorded another 46 new cases in the latest result.
Lagos-199
Ebonyi-65
Oyo-47
Ondo-46
Ogun-31
Edo-30
FCT-28
Katsina-25
Plateau-15
Bayelsa-11
Kaduna-10
Adamawa-10
Akwa Ibom-8
Gombe-7
Kano-4
Taraba-3
Rivers-2
Abia-2
Ekiti-1
28,711 confirmed
11,665 discharged
645 deaths
