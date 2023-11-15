Ondo Receives APC Nat. Women Leader Amidst Shout of #OneOutOf9 Slogan

We’re Set to Foster Gender Equality, Alile-Idele Says

The women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State Chapter, on Tuesday, recieved the party’s National Women Leader, Dr. Mary Alile-Idele, to the State.

Alile-Idele’s visit to the Sunshine State was to inaugurate the women mobilisers appointed as Special Assistants ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Ondo State, at the APC State Secretariat in Akure.

While inaugurating the women mobilisers, 18 in all, Dr. Alile-Idele said the appointment of the Special Assistants to the Office of the APC National Women Leader on Mobilisation became necessary because of the need for women to play active roles toward winning the 2024 governorship election in Ondo and Edo states.

She stressed the need for the women mobilisers who were drawn from the 18 local government areas of Ondo State to go to their various local governments and work in concert with all the leadership of the party in preparation for the gubernatorial election.

The APC National Women Leader congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, on the successful outcome of the governorship elections in Imo and Kogi states.

“The mobilisers are to serve as a bridge between grassroots and office of the national women leader. Edo, Ondo elections coming up in 2024 and need to hit the ground running. Go to every nook and corner. Don’t work in isolation. I had done this in Edo State.

“In 2024, we are going to retain the government seat of Ondo State.

We shall continue to pursue a country that promote women empowerment with a view to ameliorating the sufferings of women. “

She assured the women wing of the party that effort will be made to ensure that women get a fair share of political leadership, saying: “We are set to promote gender equality for the betterment of women.”

Meanwhile, the wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, applauded the national women leader for inaugurating the women mobilisers, saying “This is unprecedented. It is about promoting women’s right; it is about women taking care of themselves and their interests.

“We have a women leader who is already speaking our language in Ondo State.

The only thing to emphasise is the relationship among us as women. The time has come for women to be at the decision-making tables. This is why Ondo women are committed to the #OneOutOf9 mathematics. You’re bringing something quite innovative and different.”

A prominent female aspirant in Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency, Hon. Janet Abiye Ademoyegun, who stole the show at the event, said that it’s hight time women were allowed to represent their people in political offices, particularly at the National Assembly.

Ademoyegun noted that if she’s given the opportunity by her party to represent the people at the National Assembly, she would draw the right projects to her constituency that would help improve on the women’s socioeconomic status and make life better for them.

In her words: “If women are empowered, they would, in turn, help families and help to reduce the number of out-of-school children who found themselves in that situation as a result of financial stress. It’s not too much if the womenfolk is given 1 out of the 9 slots for Ondo State at the National Assembly.

State Chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, charged SAs to be up and doing, noting that they should not see themselves as alternate women leaders in the constituencies, wards and units.

He said they should work with all members of the party at the grassroots to make the 2024 governorship election in the state an easy run for the party.

Women groups were seen displaying placards with various inscriptions, such as “#OneOutOf9”, “Give women a chance” among other labels.

Story By Debo Akinbami