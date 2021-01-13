A federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit challenging the validity of the July 20, 2020, primary election which produced the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the October 2020 election in the state.

The suit was instituted by one of the aspirants, Jumoke Anifowose.

The court held that the case was statute-barred as it was not filed within 14 days of the arising of the cause of action.

It will be recalled that a similar case instituted by another aspirant in the July 20, 2020 primary election of the APC, Nat Adojutelegan was also dismissed by the court on the same ground.