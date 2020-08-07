Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in the last primary election of July 20, 2020, Prince Okunjimi Odimayo has denied the rumour going round the state that he collected several millions of naira from the winner and incumbent governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) after he (Odimayo) withdrew from the race to lend support for the governor.

The youthful businessman said he was much pained and disappointed when close associates and members of his family started confronting him with the wicked rumour of been heavily induced by Governor Akeredolu to curry his support during the party primary election.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Friday, and signed his media assistant, Yemi Akintomide, the governorship aspirant wondered how people would go about spreading such acidic rumour and a lie from the pit of hell about him after his patriotic and genuine intentions for the growth of the state.

“What pain me most is that after I carefully and diligently explained the circumstances that warranted my decision to step down for Governor Akeredolu to emerge as candidate of our party for the October 10, 2020 Governorship Election, in my statement on the eve of the primary poll; close business and political associates keep calling me to verify if in actual fact, I took money from Governor Akeredolu before or after taken the decision.

“My only response at this moment is that My support for Governor Akeredolu is total, unambiguous and without any financial inducement before, during and after the APC primary poll, and I never nurse any ambition to take money from him to work for him as we’re going into the governorship election proper.

“I believe I have fought a good fight as a young man with genuine intention and inner purpose to rise the hope of the common people, and change the old narrative of governance which I did with no mind of trading it off in naira and kobo.

“And because I know that age is still very much on my side with bountiful opportunities and ability to gather more useful experience and be equipped more richly in age and managerial skills for future leadership potentials that God has deposited in me. By holding on to this fact, I will never jeopardise this lofty dream and God’s promise with a penury in the name of financial inducement.

“I therefore use this medium once again to appeal to all my loyal supporters not to listen or believe in the wicked rumour spreading around by enemies of progress who their trade marks are badmouthing, destructive politicking, pull him down syndrome, and busybody’s politicians who never stay on the side of good governance and developmental strides, all their lives,” Odimayo stated.

“I wish our candidate and incumbent governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, our dear party APC and our darling Ondo State best of luck in the forthcoming election.

Thank You All.