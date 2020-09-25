The wives of traditional rulers and the market women in Akoko land have promised Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of massive support in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo state, saying it is the only way to repay his developmental projects in the land.

They made this known when the wife of the Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu was interacting with market leaders and stakeholders from the four local government areas in Akoko land.

Speaking at the Palace of Olubaka of Oka, the wife of the traditional ruler, Olori Adejumoke Adeleye, who was in company of Oloris from other Akoko towns, said Governor Akeredolu heeded the yearnings of Akoko residents in terms of road, education, health and other demands, saying his contributions to the development of the land are unprecedented and must be compensated with massive votes.

In her speech, the Aare Iyaloja of Akoko land, Chief Mrs. Risikat Mohammed said, “No government in Ondo state had done what Governor Akeredolu and his wife did for women and children in this state. We cannot but vote Akeredolu for the second term”.

While soliciting the continuous support of the women for Governor Akeredolu’s continuity agenda, Arabinrin Betty urged them to register their names for the market women initiative, reiterating that the project was not for political campaign but aimed at connecting market women directly with the benefits coming from government in order to boost their businesses.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Fadeni