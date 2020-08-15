

Lawyer Bolaji Odidi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) residing in London on Saturday called on people of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State to support Lucky Aiyedatiwa,the running mate of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, come Oct. 10.

Aiyedatiwa hails from Obe – Ila in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Odidi made the call on his Twitter handle while reeling out benefits of such support to the people of the coastal area.

He noted that if Akeredolu won the coming election, it would afford the area to produce a deputy governor for the first time in the history of the state.

Odidi, who congratulated Aiyedatiwa for being picked as the running mate, described him as consistent and as a party loyal man, who is a round peg in a round hole.

According to him, Aiyedatiwa has served in AD, AC saying there is no better hand to be chosen than him.

“I have no doubt in my mind that he will right all the wrongs in Ondo South in general and Ilaje in particular,” he said