The Ondo state Governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has reiterated the determination of his administration to partner with relevant organizations in the fight against HIV/ AIDS and other diseases in the state.

The Governor made this known while playing host to the United States Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo, in his office in Akure, the State capital.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, lauded the frontal role that the United States had been playing in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria and Ondo State in particular since its outbreak.

The State helmsman noted that the State Government has since domesticated the fight against HIV/AIDS through the Ondo State Action Committee on AIDS ( ODSACA ), saying it would continue to support the initiative.

He commended the Government of America for its support in other areas such as training and routine vaccination of children against deadly diseases.

‘”We are in support as a government and we will continue to give our maximum support to every initiatives that will bring about preventing and managing cases of diseases affecting members of the society and also residents of our State that are living with HIV” , the governor said.

‘”I want to also commend you for other areas you are looking at, such as training programmes and vaccination of our children…this will go a long way to help the State, and we are ready to support in the area of Test kits procurement as that is the first step in managing cases of HIV” , he added.

Akeredolu also used the occasion to solicit for more supports for the training of government functionaries so that they can easily access travelling documents.

Earlier in her comment, the Consul-General stressed for the need in increased in the treatment of HIV victims, which according to her informed the setting up of AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria, APIN.

She said, the US Government was committed to the treatment of people living with HIV and curb the spread of the disease.

Emphasising that the initiative is vital to the successful expansion of access to HIV services in prevalent communities with low unmet needs and low saturation.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the Chief Executive of APIN, Dr Prosper Okonkwo, said the initiative was to get more people who are HIV positive to have access to treatment.

Tona Sina-Adeyeye,

Director/HoP.,

Deputy Governor’s Office.

15/04/2021.