The facility sited within the Ore Industrial Hub by Alles Charis will gulp over #5.5Billion with over 300 jobs to be created initially.

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has performed the groundbreaking of the first privately owned Inland Terminal LPG Storage Facility in the country.

When the first phase is completed within the last quarter of 2021, over 2000Metric Tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG) will be produced.

Governor Akeredolu who expressed delight at the development described the Ore Industrial Hub as an important Hub connecting the “South – West and South – East, South – South and one of the important gateways to Northern Nigeria”

He said his administration has revamped its strategic plan towards ensuring making the state destination of choice for investors through the creation of enabling environment for industrial and infrastructural development through collaboration with credible investors.

“This effort culminated into the development of Ore Industrial Park in partnership with Hessmac Industry Limited, and other privately established industrial parks like, Linyi Industrial Hub and the upcoming Minco Allied Industry Limited’s Modern Industrial Park.

“Within Linyi Industrial Hub, several companies have been established and they are operational, and today, Alles Charis LPG Facility (2000MT Inland Terminal), the first privately owned inland LPG Terminal in Nigeria”, the Governor declared.

While calling on all other genuine investors to come over to do business in the Sunshine State, Governor Akeredolu stated categorically that the three industrial hubs established by his administration will turn around the economy of the state.

“This administration between 2017 and now, brought in Linyi Industrial Hub with over 7 companies that are operational and 3 new ones in view; the upcoming Minco Allied industry Limited – Modern Industrial Park is undergoing construction now and our collaboration with Hessmac Industry Limited on Ore Industrial Park attracting several companies coming up most importantly Alles Charis Gas Limited’s 2000MT Inland Terminal Project, which is being flagged-off today”, the Governor stated

Also speaking on the Red Gold Project of the state designed to revolutionise the Oil Palm sector, the Governor said the dwindling economy of the country predicated upon the monolithic nature of its earnings has made diversification inevitable

“Dwindling and erratic market of Crude Oil globally has made it imperative for Nigeria as a nation to diversify our revenue sources. We have over-relied for too long on fossil fuel revenue. A monolithic economy. The need to diversify the economy is imperative for any hope of a future for our country”, he said.

Governor Akeredolu used the occasion to highlight the various value chains of Oil Palm to include both domestic consumption and industrial uses.

📷Nguher Gabrielle Zaki