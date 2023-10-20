ONDO PALLIATIVE: STUDENTS IN ECSTACY AS SCHOOL FREE SHUTTLE ROARS TO OPERATION

A wave of joy and ecstacy is sweeping through public and private schools in Ondo State with the return of free shuttle for students as part of the palliative programme of the state government to ease transportation problem.

The students were joyfully responding to the visit of the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju and Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye who were on inspection of the operation of the free school shuttle as part of efforts to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on students and parents.

Chief Bamidele Ademola-Olateju while addressing the students of Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Oyemekun Grammar School and St Louis Girls Grammar School, Akure told the students to be good ambassadors and comport themselves, stating that the need for the shuttle buses is to reduce the hardship parents are facing in order to keep them in school while schooling is made relatively easy.

She announced that the free shuttle is not limited to buses alone, as there are also free shuttle boats extended to students in the riverine areas of Ondo State.

The students who expressed gratitude to the state government and particularly to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the development, said things are a lot more easier for them as they get to school much earlier and are able to concentrate better with the stress of transportation fare burden substantially removed from them and their parents.

Timilehin Ogunsulire

Ministry of Information and Orientation

18th October, 2023.