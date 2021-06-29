•Commissions Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce Plaza

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday, called on serious investors across the world to come to the state, saying the Sunshine State is open for genuine investment.

The Governor particularly wooed the British to make massive investment in the country, especially in Ondo State.

Governor Akeredolu made the call in Lagos, during the official commissioning of the Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce Plaza, located in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

The Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) is the foremost bilateral Chamber in Nigeria which promotes trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain since its establishment in 1977.

Governor Akeredolu was invited to commission the edifice as a mark of honor in recognition of the Governor’s efforts in investment and industrialization in Ondo State.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones was present at the event among other dignitaries.

Speaking on his efforts, Arakunrin Akeredolu said the Sunshine State, under his administration, is undergoing the process of real industrialization.

Aside the many industries in operation at the Ondo/Linyi industrial hub, Governor Akeredolu said massive industrialization has been launched in the state recently with the Red Gold project and other investments at the Ore Industrial Park.

While recalling that Ondo and the British used to be partners on Cocoa production and supplies, the Governor assured that the state will soon take its rightful position in Cocoa production as he is working to revive the sector in the state.

“In our own time, Ondo State has stated the process of real industrialization. We have many industries that we are working on. The last one we did was called the Red gold. We have the industrial park. We are also working to revive the Cocoa production. We will soon become partners. Ondo State is open for Business and serious investments.” He said.

Governor Akeredolu thanked the NBCC for honoring him with the invitation to commission the plaza, saying”I take it as an honor and I will cherish it for life.”

Earlier, the 16th President and Chairman of the Council, Mr Kayode Falowo, said Ondo State has been supportive of the Chamber.

He also assured that the Chamber will continue to work with the Ondo State Government in ensuring that the state becomes the choice destination for global investment.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 29, 2021.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki